TP News World Corporate Tax Rates 2023
Below are the 2023 corporate income tax (CIT) rates for the specified tax jurisdictions. The table is regularly updated to reflect any rate changes.

Last reviewed on June 25, 2023

Albania 15
Algeria 26
Argentina 35
Australia 30
Austria 24
Azerbaijan 20
Bahamas 0
Bahrain 0
Bangladesh 30
Barbados 5.5
Belarus 20/12
Belgium 25
Bermuda 0
Bolivia 25
Bosnia and Herzegovina 10
Brazil 15
British Virgin Islands 0
Brunei 18.5
Bulgaria 10
Cambodia 20
Cameroon 30
Canada 15
Cayman Islands 0
Chile 27
China 25
Colombia 35
Congo 30
Costa Rica 30
Croatia 18
Curacao 22
Cyprus 12.5
Czech Republic 19/15
Denmark 22
Dominican Republic 27
Ecuador 25
Egypt 22.5
El Salvador 30
Estonia 0/20
Finland 20
France 25
Gabon 30
Georgia 15/0
Germany 15
Gibraltar 12.5
Greece 22
Guatemala 25
Guernsey 0
Hong Kong 16.5
Hungary 9
Iceland 20
India 30
Indonesia 25
Iran 25
Ireland 12.5
Isle of Man 0
Israel 23
Italy 24
Ivory Coast 25
Jamaica 25
Japan 23.2
Jersey 0
Jordan 20
Kazakhstan 20
Kenya 30
South Korea 24
Kosovo 10
Kuwait 15
Latvia 0/20
Lebanon 17
Liechtenstein 12.5
Lithuania 15
Luxembourg 17
Macau 12
Macedonia 10
Malawi 30
Malaysia 24
Mali 30
Malta 35
Mauritius 15
Mexico 30
Monaco 25
Montenegro 15
Morocco 32
Netherlands 25.8
New Zealand 28
Nicaragua 30
Nigeria 30
Norway 22
Oman 15
Pakistan 29
Panama 25
Paraguay 10
Peru 29
Philippines 25
Poland 19
Portugal 21
Puerto Rico 18.5
Qatar 10
Romania 16
Russia 20
Saudi Arabia 20
Senegal 30
Serbia 15
Singapore 17
Slovak Republic 21
Slovenia 19
South Africa 27
Spain 25
Sri Lanka 30
Sweden 20.6
Switzerland 8.5
Taiwan 20
Tanzania 30
Thailand 20
Togo 27
Trinidad and Tobago 30
Tunisia 15
Turkey 20
Ukraine 18
United Arab Emirates (UAE) 9
United Kingdom (UK) 25
United States (US) 21
Uruguay 25
Venezuela 34
Vietnam 20
Zimbabwe 24.7

