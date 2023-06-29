TP News World Corporate Tax Rates 2023

Below are the 2023 corporate income tax (CIT) rates for the specified tax jurisdictions. The table is regularly updated to reflect any rate changes.

Last reviewed on June 25, 2023

Albania 15 Algeria 26 Argentina 35 Australia 30 Austria 24 Azerbaijan 20 Bahamas 0 Bahrain 0 Bangladesh 30 Barbados 5.5 Belarus 20/12 Belgium 25 Bermuda 0 Bolivia 25 Bosnia and Herzegovina 10 Brazil 15 British Virgin Islands 0 Brunei 18.5 Bulgaria 10 Cambodia 20 Cameroon 30 Canada 15 Cayman Islands 0 Chile 27 China 25 Colombia 35 Congo 30 Costa Rica 30 Croatia 18 Curacao 22 Cyprus 12.5 Czech Republic 19/15 Denmark 22 Dominican Republic 27 Ecuador 25 Egypt 22.5 El Salvador 30 Estonia 0/20 Finland 20 France 25 Gabon 30 Georgia 15/0 Germany 15 Gibraltar 12.5 Greece 22 Guatemala 25 Guernsey 0 Hong Kong 16.5 Hungary 9 Iceland 20 India 30 Indonesia 25 Iran 25 Ireland 12.5 Isle of Man 0 Israel 23 Italy 24 Ivory Coast 25 Jamaica 25 Japan 23.2 Jersey 0 Jordan 20 Kazakhstan 20 Kenya 30 South Korea 24 Kosovo 10 Kuwait 15 Latvia 0/20 Lebanon 17 Liechtenstein 12.5 Lithuania 15 Luxembourg 17 Macau 12 Macedonia 10 Malawi 30 Malaysia 24 Mali 30 Malta 35 Mauritius 15 Mexico 30 Monaco 25 Montenegro 15 Morocco 32 Netherlands 25.8 New Zealand 28 Nicaragua 30 Nigeria 30 Norway 22 Oman 15 Pakistan 29 Panama 25 Paraguay 10 Peru 29 Philippines 25 Poland 19 Portugal 21 Puerto Rico 18.5 Qatar 10 Romania 16 Russia 20 Saudi Arabia 20 Senegal 30 Serbia 15 Singapore 17 Slovak Republic 21 Slovenia 19 South Africa 27 Spain 25 Sri Lanka 30 Sweden 20.6 Switzerland 8.5 Taiwan 20 Tanzania 30 Thailand 20 Togo 27 Trinidad and Tobago 30 Tunisia 15 Turkey 20 Ukraine 18 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 9 United Kingdom (UK) 25 United States (US) 21 Uruguay 25 Venezuela 34 Vietnam 20 Zimbabwe 24.7

