TP News World Corporate Tax Rates 2023
Below are the 2023 corporate income tax (CIT) rates for the specified tax jurisdictions. The table is regularly updated to reflect any rate changes.
Last reviewed on June 25, 2023
|Albania
|15
|Algeria
|26
|Argentina
|35
|Australia
|30
|Austria
|24
|Azerbaijan
|20
|Bahamas
|0
|Bahrain
|0
|Bangladesh
|30
|Barbados
|5.5
|Belarus
|20/12
|Belgium
|25
|Bermuda
|0
|Bolivia
|25
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|10
|Brazil
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|Brunei
|18.5
|Bulgaria
|10
|Cambodia
|20
|Cameroon
|30
|Canada
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|Chile
|27
|China
|25
|Colombia
|35
|Congo
|30
|Costa Rica
|30
|Croatia
|18
|Curacao
|22
|Cyprus
|12.5
|Czech Republic
|19/15
|Denmark
|22
|Dominican Republic
|27
|Ecuador
|25
|Egypt
|22.5
|El Salvador
|30
|Estonia
|0/20
|Finland
|20
|France
|25
|Gabon
|30
|Georgia
|15/0
|Germany
|15
|Gibraltar
|12.5
|Greece
|22
|Guatemala
|25
|Guernsey
|0
|Hong Kong
|16.5
|Hungary
|9
|Iceland
|20
|India
|30
|Indonesia
|25
|Iran
|25
|Ireland
|12.5
|Isle of Man
|0
|Israel
|23
|Italy
|24
|Ivory Coast
|25
|Jamaica
|25
|Japan
|23.2
|Jersey
|0
|Jordan
|20
|Kazakhstan
|20
|Kenya
|30
|South Korea
|24
|Kosovo
|10
|Kuwait
|15
|Latvia
|0/20
|Lebanon
|17
|Liechtenstein
|12.5
|Lithuania
|15
|Luxembourg
|17
|Macau
|12
|Macedonia
|10
|Malawi
|30
|Malaysia
|24
|Mali
|30
|Malta
|35
|Mauritius
|15
|Mexico
|30
|Monaco
|25
|Montenegro
|15
|Morocco
|32
|Netherlands
|25.8
|New Zealand
|28
|Nicaragua
|30
|Nigeria
|30
|Norway
|22
|Oman
|15
|Pakistan
|29
|Panama
|25
|Paraguay
|10
|Peru
|29
|Philippines
|25
|Poland
|19
|Portugal
|21
|Puerto Rico
|18.5
|Qatar
|10
|Romania
|16
|Russia
|20
|Saudi Arabia
|20
|Senegal
|30
|Serbia
|15
|Singapore
|17
|Slovak Republic
|21
|Slovenia
|19
|South Africa
|27
|Spain
|25
|Sri Lanka
|30
|Sweden
|20.6
|Switzerland
|8.5
|Taiwan
|20
|Tanzania
|30
|Thailand
|20
|Togo
|27
|Trinidad and Tobago
|30
|Tunisia
|15
|Turkey
|20
|Ukraine
|18
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|9
|United Kingdom (UK)
|25
|United States (US)
|21
|Uruguay
|25
|Venezuela
|34
|Vietnam
|20
|Zimbabwe
|24.7
