The Worldwide Capital Gains Tax Rates Chart 2023 covers the latest capital gains tax rates for 100+ tax jurisdictions on the sale of shares. The chart is regularly updated to reflect the up-to-date tax rates for a given jurisdiction.

Please contact us at editor@transferpricingnews.com to subscribe to the Worldwide Capital Gains Tax Rates Chart 2023, or to renew your existing subscription.

To find out more about our Global Tax Research Database, please click here.