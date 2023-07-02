The Worldwide Withholding Tax Rates Chart 2023 covers the latest withholding tax rates for 100+ tax jurisdictions. The chart is regularly updated to reflect the up-to-date tax rates for a given jurisdiction. The follow payments are included: (a) dividends, (b) interest, (c) royalties, (d) management fees, and (e) fees for technical services.

Please contact us at editor@transferpricingnews.com to subscribe to the Worldwide Withholding Tax Rates Chart 2023, or to renew your existing subscription.

To find out more about our Global Tax Research Database, please click here.