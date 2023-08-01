Alvarez & Marsal Tax bolsters UK transfer pricing practice

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has appointed Imran Khan to bolster the firm’s UK transfer pricing practice.

Khan will be based in Manchester, covering the entire North region, whilst continuing to support clients across the Midlands and the South. He brings over 20 years of tax experience, specialising in transfer pricing matters across the UK.

Marvin Rust, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal Tax UK, said: “Imran’s appointment further strengthens our already-growing Manchester practice and demonstrates our ambitious growth plans. His vast regional experience working with a number of fast-growing businesses will help us to build a compelling, bespoke transfer pricing practice in the marketplace.”

Ernesto Perez, Global Practice Leader of A&M Tax, added: “We are excited to welcome Imran to our Transfer Pricing practice. His extensive experience and expertise will enhance our global capabilities, enabling us to deliver even more innovative and tailored solutions to our clients across the globe.”

