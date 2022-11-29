Ara Stepanyan joins The Brattle Group’s transfer pricing team

Ara Stepanyan has joined the transfer pricing and tax controversy team of The Brattle Group, a US-headquartered consulting firm.

Stepanyan will work from the firm’s Boston office. He has extensively worked on value chain design, valuation of intangible assets and financial instruments, documentation and audit support, M&A due diligence and transfer pricing risk assessment, advance pricing agreement negotiations, and disputes.

He also served as a consulting expert for some of the US’s largest tax and transfer pricing matters, assisting attorneys in all phases of litigation.

Brattle Interim President & Principal, David Hutchings, said: “We know first-hand from past collaborations that Ara is a welcome addition to the Tax Controversy & Transfer Pricing practice and our firm more broadly. His creativeness, responsiveness, and depth of analytical rigor when answering difficult questions in transfer pricing and economics – which are becoming more commonplace – will be invaluable to Brattle’s team and our clients.”

