The Australian Government is consulting stakeholders on draft legislation to implement a new tax treaty with Iceland.

The new tax treaty was signed on October 12, 2022.

The new tax treaty reduces tax impediments to bilateral trade and investment. In particular, the tax treaty alleviates double taxation by lowering withholding tax rates (on cross border interest, dividend and royalty payments) and also includes OECD/G20 base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) recommendations to target international tax avoidance practices.

The Government has released draft legislation to implement the new treaty. The draft legislation and accompanying explanatory memorandum also includes minor technical amendments to notes of the International Tax Agreements Act 1953.

The Australia‑Iceland tax treaty will enter into force once both countries have completed their domestic requirements to bring the new tax treaty into force, including amending Australia’s domestic law.

Comments must be received by December 23.

Australia seeking input on implementing tax treaty with Iceland was last modified: by