Baker McKenzie Luxembourg has promoted Miguel Pinto de Almeida and Nicolas Jeangeorges in the firm’s Tax and Transfer Pricing Practice Group.

The promotions reflect the firm’s continued growth in the tax and transfer pricing practice and highlight the exceptional work and dedication of both individuals.

“Their expertise, experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable assets to our clients and our Firm. We are confident that they will make significant contributions to our continued growth and success,” Managing Partner Jean-François Findling said.

Baker McKenzie Luxembourg promotes to transfer pricing team was last modified: by