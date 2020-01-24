Colombia underlines transfer pricing documentation deadlines

The deadline for filing country-by-country reports and master files is December 10-23, 2020.

The Colombian tax authority on December 23 issued a Decree setting out the deadlines concerning transfer pricing documentation requirements.

According to the Decree, informative transfer pricing returns and local files must be submitted from July 7-July 21, 2020.

The deadline for filing country-by-country reports and master files is December 10-23, 2020.

