Denmark terminates tax treaty with Russia

Denmark has terminated its tax treaty with Russia.
Denmark terminated the tax treaty vide Notice No. 27/2023 dated June 19, 2023, in accordance with Article 29 of the tax treaty.
The tax treaty will cease to have effect on January 1, 2024.
International Tax, Transfer Pricing News
Denmark has terminated its tax treaty with Russia.
Denmark terminated the tax treaty vide Notice No. 27/2023 dated June 19, 2023, in accordance with Article 29 of the tax treaty.
The tax treaty will cease to have effect on January 1, 2024.
You must log in to post a comment.