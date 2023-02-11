Des Hanna joins Andersen UK as international tax director

Des Hanna has joined leading tax firm Andersen as a director in the firm’s international tax group.

Hanna has over 20 years’ tax experience advising on UK and international tax issues. He has worked in practice, industry, banking and spent seven years in HMRC’s head office working on contentious cross border cases involving many areas of UK and international tax legislation.

Hanna brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise and joins ex-HMRC colleagues Andrew Parkes (International Tax) and Dion Seymour (Crypto) at Andersen.

Miles Dean, Head of International Tax at Andersen, commented: “Des is a great addition to the team. His background in practice and industry, combined with seven years at HMRC’s International division comes at a time when we’re pushing to expand our International Tax service line not just in the UK but across Andersen globally.”

