Fabrizia Lapecorella to chair OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs from 2022

The OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs has designated Fabrizia Lapecorella as the next Chair of the Committee beginning January 2022.

Lapecorella has served as Italy’s Director General of Finance since June 2008. As Director General of Finance, she is responsible for tax policy, domestic European and international, the governance of the Tax Agencies, the coordination of the IT infrastructure serving the whole Tax Administration, and the administrative services for the Tax Judicial system.

Lapecorella will take over from Martin Kreienbaum of Germany after his 5-year term ends in December 2021. Lapecorella will be the second female Chair of the Committee since it was created in 1971 and the second Italian to hold this position.

Martin Kreienbaum, current Chair of the CFA and Director General of International Taxation for the German Federal Ministry of Finance, said: “I am very pleased that the members have selected Fabrizia Lapecorella to lead the CFA. She is well known to the Committee and brings a wealth of experience in tax policy and is well-versed in both the technical and political dimensions. I look forward to working with her over the remainder of my term to ensure a smooth transition.”

The Committee on Fiscal Affairs is the main forum for the OECD’s discussions on taxation, covering both international and domestic tax issues and tax policy and administration.

The author is Alex Hunter, Editor, TP News. He oversees and updates the publication and also regularly writes news stories about transfer pricing and international tax law. Alex is reachable at editor@transferpricingnews.com

