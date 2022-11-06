Inter IKEA Group paid less corporate income tax in 2022

The amount of corporate income taxes paid by Inter IKEA Group decreased to EUR 322 million (EUR 398 million in the 2021 financial year). However, the total tax contribution increased slightly to EUR 1,996 million (EUR 1,916 million in the 2021 financial year).

Inter IKEA Group has published a Tax Report for the 2022 financial year to provide an insight into the company’s effective tax rate, country-by-country report, and total tax contribution.

In the 2022 financial year, the effective tax rate of Inter IKEA Group was 23.7 percent (16.0 percent in FY21). The effective tax rate is primarily driven by the tax rates of the countries where the majority of the company’s business is conducted, that is, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland; and the financial performance of the Inter IKEA Group companies in these countries.

According to the report, the amount of corporate income taxes paid decreased to EUR 322 million (EUR 398 million in the 2021 financial year). However, the total tax contribution of Inter IKEA Group increased slightly to EUR 1,996 million (EUR 1,916 million in the 2021 financial year).

The report provides further transparency into the company’s corporate income tax position in the 2022 financial year across the various countries where it operates. The business activities of Inter IKEA Group’s core businesses are led from the Netherlands (Franchise), Sweden (Range), and Switzerland (Supply). The report includes a column for assets to provide additional insight into the company’s business activities in the individual countries.

The country-by-country tax report follows the template laid down in the EU Directive for public country-by-country reporting (Directive (EU) 2021/2101).

