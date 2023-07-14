Jenny Austin named chair of ABA’s Transfer Pricing Committee

Jenny Austin has been named chair of the American Bar Association’s (ABA’s) Transfer Pricing Committee.

According to ABA, the Committee aims to establish itself as the “most important forum for global transfer pricing issues.” It will provide advice to members as well as US and foreign government agencies that administer transfer pricing rules.

Austin concentrates her practice on federal tax controversy and litigation, working across all industries, including medical device, pharmaceutical, health care, retail, and technology companies. Her tax controversy experience spans a diverse array of subject matter areas: transfer pricing, cross-border acquisition issues, debt-equity issues, settlement agreements, withholding, privileges, summons enforcement, and penalties. She also has experience with transfer pricing issues at the state level.

