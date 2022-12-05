OECD schedules webinar to discuss digital economy taxation

Registration is open for an OECD webinar on Amount B under the Two-Pillar Solution to tackle digital economy taxation.

As part of the Two-Pillar Solution agreed last year, Amount B provides for a simplified and streamlined approach to the application of the arm’s length principle to in-country baseline marketing and distribution activities, with a particular focus on the needs of low-capacity countries.

The webinar will be held in Paris on December 8, 2022, at 05:00 PM. OECD experts will discuss key features of the draft rules pertaining to Amount B.

