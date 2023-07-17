OECD seeking input on Amount B under Pillar 1 tax rules

The OECD is consulting stakeholders on a vital aspect of its two-pillar solution to address digital economy taxation.
Amount B under Pillar 1 rules provides for a simplified and streamlined approach to the application of the arm’s length principle to in-country baseline marketing and distribution activities, with a particular focus on the needs of low-capacity countries.
The OECD is seeking comments on the design elements of Amount B. Input is requested on ensuring an appropriate balance between a quantitative and qualitative approach in identifying baseline distribution activities.
The OECD is also seeking input on the appropriateness of:
- the pricing framework, including in light of the final agreement on scope
- the application of the framework to the wholesale distribution of digital goods
- country uplifts within geographic markets; and
- the criteria to apply Amount B utilising a local database in certain jurisdictions.
Comments must be received by September 1, 2023.
You must log in to post a comment.