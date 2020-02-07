OECD seeking input on BEPS Action 13 minimum standard

Comments must be received by March 6, 2020.

The OECD is seeking public comments on the review of the base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) Action 13 minimum standard.

Action 13 of the BEPS Project established a three-tiered standardized approach to transfer pricing documentation, including a country-by-country Report (CbC report). CbC reporting is one of the four BEPS minimum standards, which all members of the BEPS Inclusive Framework have committed to implementing.

The public consultation document – issued on February 6 – comprises three chapters: Chapter 1 contains general topics concerning the implementation and operation of BEPS Action 13; Chapter 2 contains topics concerning the scope of CbC reporting; and Chapter 3 contains topics concerning the content of a CbC report.

Specific questions upon which comments are sought are set out in each chapter.

The author is Alex Hunter, Editor, TP News. He oversees and updates the publication and also regularly writes news stories about transfer pricing and international tax law. Alex is reachable at editor@transferpricingnews.com

