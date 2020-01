The webcast will be held on January 31, 2020, at 14:00-15:00 (CET).

The OECD has opened registration for its upcoming live webcast that will provide an update on digital economy taxation.

Experts from the OECD’s Centre for Tax Policy and Administration will update on the work relating to the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.

