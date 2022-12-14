Platform for Collaboration on Tax releases progress report

The Platform for Collaboration on Tax (PCT) has released its Progress Report 2022, which provides an update on the world’s four leading multilateral organizations’ collaboration in the area of revenue mobilization since October 2021.

The PCT is a joint initiative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the United Nations (UN), and the World Bank Group (WBG).

The four PCT Partners continued their support to countries seeking to strengthen their tax systems through the development of joint products, dissemination of their toolkits, and exchanges on critical issues.

The PCT remained active throughout the pandemic as the world transitioned into hybrid working modes. The platform will continue to serve as a mechanism for exchange and collaboration among the four Partners in their efforts to support tax system reform, particularly for developing countries, beyond 2024.

This Progress Report is part of PCT’s commitment to operating transparently and to making its workplan and outputs widely available, through its publicly accessible website, to governments, capacity development providers and their donors, civil society organizations, and the general public.

The report gives a snapshot of PCT activities under five workstreams with new priorities identified in light of global challenges: tax and SDGs with a primary focus on tax and environment, international taxation, medium-term revenue strategy (MTRS), resilience to and preparedness for shocks, and stakeholder engagement, information dissemination, and internal exchanges.

