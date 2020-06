Leading Swiss law firm Bär & Karrer has hired Raoul Stocker as a tax partner.

Raoul has 10 years of experience as a partner in tax law and is an honorary professor of tax law at the University of St. Gallen and director of the Institute of Finance and Fiscal Law.

Daniel Hochstrasser, senior partner, commented: “He will support our tax team in corporate tax law, dispute resolution in national and international tax law, as well as transfer pricing. His legal expertise and know-how will help us continue to grow our offering for our clients.”