Russia, Belarus removed from IOTA tax membership

The membership of Russia and Belarus in the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA) has been terminated.

The decision was made by the 27th General Assembly of IOTA in Tbilisi, Georgia, and follows a one-year suspension from all IOTA activities that took place in June 2022. The termination of membership resulted from an absolute majority vote of IOTA members and came into effect on June 27, 2023.

The IOTA is a non-profit intergovernmental organization that provides its members a platform for exchanging experiences and best practices on important issues and current developments concerning practical aspects of tax administration.

