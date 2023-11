On November 22, 2023, the Swiss Federal Council adopted the dispatch on the approval and implementation of an additional agreement supplementing the country’s tax treaty with France.

The additional agreement includes provisions to bring the tax treaty into line with the results of the OECD’s efforts to prevent base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS).

The additional agreement must be approved by both countries to come into force.

