US tax authority prioritizing projects for 2020-21

Comments must be received by July 22.

The US Department of the Treasury and the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have invited recommendations for items to be included on the 2020-2021 Priority Guidance Plan.

The 2020-2021 Priority Guidance Plan will identify guidance projects that the Treasury Department and the IRS intend to actively work on as priorities during the period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

In reviewing recommendations and selecting additional projects for inclusion on the 2020-2021 Priority Guidance Plan, the Treasury Department and the IRS will, inter alia, consider whether the recommended guidance resolves significant issues relevant to a broad class of taxpayers; reduces controversy and lessens the burden on taxpayers or the IRS; relates to recently enacted legislation; promotes sound tax administration; and can be drafted in a manner that will enable taxpayers to easily understand and apply the guidance.

