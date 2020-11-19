US Treasury releases 2020-2021 Priority Guidance Plan

The Plan – released on November 17 – includes guidance projects that will be the focus of efforts during the 12-month period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

The US Department of Treasury has released the 2020-2021 Priority Guidance Plan containing guidance priorities for the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service.

The 2020-2021 Priority Guidance Plan contains 191 guidance projects. As of September 30, 2020, 57 guidance items have been released. In addition to the projects on the 2020-2021 plan, the Appendix lists routine or ministerial guidance that is generally published each year.

The Treasury may further update the 2020-2021 plan during the plan year to reflect additional items.

