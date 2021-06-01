Australian tax authority announces launch of R&D portal

The portal includes improved security using myGovID digital identity services, linked to your company’s ABN using Relationship Authorisation Manager (RAM).

The Australian Taxation Office has announced the launch of a new customer portal to help companies manage their applications for the research and development (R&D) tax incentive in an easy and smooth manner.

While applications can only be submitted via the portal from 5 July 5, 2021, taxpayers can log in now to become familiar with the new portal.

In the future, taxpayers will also be able to use the portal to apply for and manage Advance and Overseas Finding applications, request to withdraw or vary R&D tax incentive applications, apply for an extension of time, and even check the status of submitted applications.

