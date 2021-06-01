New IMF paper on taxing multinationals in Europe

The paper analyzes corporate tax spillovers in Europe with a focus on the channels and magnitudes of both profit shifting and corporate income tax competition.

The International Monetary Fund has released a paper, which aims to contribute to the European policy debate on corporate income tax reform.

Entitled “Taxing Multinationals in Europe,” the paper – released on May 25 – reviews the performance of the corporate income tax in Europe over the past several decades and the important role played by multinational enterprises (MNEs) in European economies.

Last, the paper examines the progress made in European corporate income tax coordination and discusses reforms to strengthen the harmonization of corporate tax policies, in order to effectively reduce both tax competition and profit shifting.

The paper has been prepared by Ernesto Crivelli, Ruud A. de Mooij, J. E. J. De Vrijer, Shafik Hebous, and Alexander D Klemm. The full paper is available on the IMF website.

