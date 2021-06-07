Cyprus extends DAC6 penalty relief

On March 18, 2021, the Government approved Law to require taxpayers/ intermediaries to report information on certain tax arrangements.

The Cyprus Tax Department will not impose administrative fines for overdue submission of DAC6 information that will be submitted until the September 30, 2021.

The penalty relief applies to:

Reportable cross-border arrangements that have been made between 25 June 2018 and 30 June 2020 and had to be submitted by 28 February 2021.

Reportable cross-border arrangements that had been made between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020 and had to be submitted by 31 January 2021.

Reportable cross-border arrangements made between 1 January 2021 and 31 August 2021, that had to be submitted within 30 days from the date they were made available for implementation or were ready for implementation or the first step in the implementation has been made, whichever occurred first.

Reportable cross-border arrangements for which secondary intermediaries provided aid, assistance or advice, between 1 January 2021 and 31 August 2021 and had to submit information within 30 days beginning on the day after they provided aid, assistance or advice.

