EU Commission launches research lab to tackle aggressive tax planning

On June 1, 2021, the EU Commission announced the launch of a new research laboratory to assist in the EU’s fight against tax abuse.

Funded by the European Union, the European Tax Observatory will support EU policy-making through cutting-edge research, analysis, and data-sharing. The Observatory will be fully independent in conducting its research, objectively informing policymakers and suggesting initiatives that could help to better tackle tax avoidance and aggressive tax planning, among other things.

Headed by Professor Gabriel Zucman, and based at the Paris School of Economics, the Tax Observatory will be a source of new ideas for combating tax avoidance and an international reference for the study of tax in a globalized world.

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said: “Today more than ever, we need to clamp down on tax abuse. It’s vital that we protect the public revenues necessary to support the recovery and the massive investments needed for the green and digital transitions. I count on the European Tax Observatory to conduct research of the highest level, to bring forward innovative ideas and to promote an inclusive and pluralistic debate on taxation policies across the EU.”

