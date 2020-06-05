EU member states agree on ‘optional’ postponement of DAC6 reporting deadlines

The DAC6 reporting requirement was originally intended to take effect from July 1, 2020, postponement has been agreed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

At a meeting held on June 3, EU member states agreed an “optional” postponement of the deadlines for reporting cross-border tax arrangements under the EU DAC6 Directive.

The DAC6 reporting requirement was originally intended to take effect from July 1, 2020. However, the postponement has been agreed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been agreed that the deadlines be postponed by six months. The proposal has to be formally endorsed by the EU Council and is expected to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Belgian Finance Ministry has issued a press release stating that arrangements, the first step of which was implemented between June 25, 2018, and June 30, 2020, must be reported by February 28, 2021.

The Belgian Finance Ministry also stated that the first periodic report concerning marketable arrangements must be communicated by April 30, 2021.

