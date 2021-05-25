European Commission reveals tax agenda for next two years

On the agenda are measures to ensure greater public transparency by proposing that certain large companies operating in the EU publish their effective tax rates.

The European Commission has adopted a Communication on Business Taxation for the 21st century, which defines a tax agenda for the next two years, while taking stock of the progress made in the G-20/OECD discussions on global tax reform.

On the agenda are measures to ensure greater public transparency by proposing that certain large companies operating in the EU publish their effective tax rates.

The abusive use of shell companies will also be tackled through new anti-tax avoidance measures.

Last, a tax proposal will aim to encourage companies to finance their activities through equity rather than turning to debt.

The measures build on the ambitious roadmap set out in the Tax Action Plan, presented by the Commission last summer.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, said: “Taxation needs to keep up to speed with our evolving economies and priorities. Our tax rules should support an inclusive recovery, be transparent and close the door on tax avoidance. They should also be efficient for businesses big and small. Today’s Communication will set the foundations for a corporate tax system in Europe that is fit for the 21st century, helping us to build a fairer and more sustainable society.”

