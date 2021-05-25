OECD releases MAP peer review reports for eight tax jurisdictions

These reports evaluate the progress made by these eight tax jurisdictions in implementing any recommendations resulting from their stage 1 peer review. The results from the peer review and peer monitoring process demonstrate positive changes across all eight jurisdictions, although not all show the same level of progress.

The OECD today released stage 2 peer review reports for a further eight tax jurisdictions as part of its work on BEPS Action 14.

Under BEPS Action 14, jurisdictions have committed to implement a minimum standard to improve the resolution of tax-related disputes between jurisdictions.

Reports have been released for the following eight tax jurisdictions: Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Romania, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Turkey.

According to the reports, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Turkey now have a documented bilateral notification/consultation process that they apply in cases where an objection is considered as being not justified by their competent authority.

Estonia, Hungary, the Slovak Republic, and Turkey have added more personnel to the competent authority function and/or have made organizational improvements with a view to handle mutual agreement procedure (MAP) cases in a more timely, effective, and efficient manner.

Estonia, Iceland, Romania, Slovenia, and Turkey closed MAP cases within the pursued average time of 24 months. Furthermore, Greece slightly decreased the amount of time needed to close MAP cases.

Last, all jurisdictions have issued or updated their MAP guidance.

