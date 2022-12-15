Greenberg launches tax practice in Mexico

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has added a tax team in its Mexico office.

Eduardo Medina Zapata, a leading tax lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, joins as a shareholder. Erika Baez Elizondo, an accountant and financial specialist, is joining as a senior tax advisor. Two associates and a law clerk are also joining with Medina and Baez.

“The addition of this new Tax Practice team in Mexico City allows the firm to advise clients on tax strategy and planning, which is often a crucial element of many transactions in Mexico and globally,” said Barbara T. Kaplan and William R. Siegel, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig’s global tax practice.

