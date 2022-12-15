Todd Chelius joins Norton Rose’ US tax practice

Todd Chelius has joined the tax practice of global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

Chelius will be based out of the firm’s Houston office. He has significant experience negotiating tax and commercial aspects of mergers, acquisitions, financings, partnerships and joint ventures, often with international components. He advises public companies, private companies and investment funds in various industries, including energy, technology, manufacturing, insurance, infrastructure and finance.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said: “Todd is an exceptional tax lawyer with a blend of private practice and in-house experience that our clients will appreciate. His strengths complement our tax team, making him an excellent fit for our firm.”

Robert Morris, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Tax, commented: “Todd’s diverse skillset developed by serving clients in a variety of industries will certainly benefit our clients. In particular, his experience with emerging markets and cross-border initiatives align with our firm’s strategic priorities.”

Chelius, who previously served as a federal tax lawyer at Amazon, said: “I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s tax practice, which has a sterling reputation throughout the legal industry. The firm’s global platform will add significant value to my practice.”

