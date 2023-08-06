India calls on young professionals for legal support in tax tribunals

In a first, India’s tax authority is seeking to engage 50 young lawyers and chartered accountants to provide paid legal assistance at the level of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunals.

These professionals will provide research and drafting support to the Legal Representatives, who represent the Income Tax Department across tax tribunals in the country. They will be paid a fee of INR 40,000 per month.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunals hear all kinds of tax disputes, including those relating to transfer pricing and international tax. They hear appeals coming from the Commissioner of Appeals and orders passed by them may be further appealed in the High Courts on substantial questions of law.

Only those who have not attained the age of 35 are eligible. The applications are expected to be announced soon and the process will be completed by the end of this month.

The scheme aims to enhance departmental representation in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunals and improve effective litigation management.

