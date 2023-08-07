TP News is announcing its first annual International Tax Law Student Essay Writing Competition 2023.

We are now inviting original submissions from students enrolled in a full-time undergraduate law course around the world. Co-authorship is possible.

The submission must seek to identify and answer a point of law that involves interpretation of one or more provisions of a tax treaty. The essay should not be descriptive in nature and must show outstanding analysis, while adding to the existing tax treaty jurisprudence.

We will not accept submissions over 3,000 words. We do not accept footnotes or endnotes, use hyperlinks instead.

All submissions will go through two rounds of selection process. Based on an initial screening by TP News team, shortlisted submissions will be sent out for blind peer review. We, therefore, encourage students to avoid mentioning their names/affiliations anywhere in their essays. Please note that all submissions will be put through our standard plagiarism detection process.

The top three entries will be published on TP News.

Submissions must be emailed to us as Microsoft Word documents by 11:59 pm UTC on November 7, 2023. We expect to receive a high number of entries and would be unable to respond individually.

Winners will be announced on our website and social media handles in January 2024.

For questions or clarifications, please contact: editor@transferpricingnews.com

