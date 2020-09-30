Jordan ratifies BEPS Multilateral Instrument

For Jordan, the BEPS MLI will enter into force on January 1, 2021.

Jordan has deposited with the OECD its instrument of ratification for the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS MLI).

Ratification by Jordan now brings to 53 the number of jurisdictions which have ratified, accepted or approved the BEPS MLI.

