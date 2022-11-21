US accounting and advisory firm Weaver has hired Josh Finfrock as director of the firm’s transfer pricing and international tax team.

With more than 17 years of experience, Finfrock has assisted multinational companies of all sizes on transfer pricing matters to optimize tax outcomes, manage tax risk, and ensure businesses’ transfer pricing planning, structuring and documentation align appropriately in support of transactional due diligence and tax authority examinations.

As a director, Finfrock will work closely with Weaver’s clients on complex domestic and international cross-border transfer pricing issues.

“Josh is a talented transfer pricing professional with skills that greatly enhance Weaver’s growing international tax team,” said Vince Houk, Partner-in-Charge of International Tax Services. “His experience in transfer pricing matters and deep understanding of the related planning considerations allows us to better serve our multi-national clients and help them meet their global objectives.”

Josh started his career with a Big Four firm and has also served as an economist for the IRS. Prior to joining Weaver, he led the transfer pricing practice for a leading accounting firm.

“Josh’s understanding of transfer pricing planning is beneficial in helping our clients navigate the challenges and complexities of this specialized yet crucial area of cross-border tax compliance,” said National Tax Practice Leader, Sean Muller. “His strong knowledge and experience is a complement to Weaver’s tax team and advances the firm’s long-term commitment to multinational and foreign-owned businesses.”

Josh Finfrock joins Weaver’s international tax practice was last modified: by