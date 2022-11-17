The Swiss Federal Council has appointed Tamara Pfammatter as the new Director of the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) with effect from April 1, 2023.

Pfammatter, who will succeed Adrian Hug, is currently an ambassador and a member of management at the State Secretariat for International Finance (SIF). As the Head of the Tax Division, she is responsible for Switzerland’s international tax dossiers and for the multilateral negotiations in the OECD’s project on taxing the global economy.

For over a year prior to her current post, she was deputy divisional head in the Tax Division and divisional head in the Corporate Taxation Policy Division at SIF. From 2009 to 2020, she worked as a project leader in the Tax Policy Division of the FTA.

Swiss tax administration appoints next Director was last modified: by