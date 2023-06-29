Latvia updates tax havens list

Latvia’s Finance Ministry published an updated list of tax havens on June 27.

The list comprises the following tax jurisdictions: Anguilla, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Fiji, Guam, Marshall Islands, Palau, Panama, Russia, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, and Vanuatu.

A 20 percent withholding tax rate applies to dividends, interest, and royalty payments made to entities located in tax jurisdictions covered in the list.

The updated list applies from July 1, 2023.

