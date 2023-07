Japan and Turkmenistan are going to negotiate a new tax treaty.

The tax treaty negotiations shall begin on July 3.

The new tax treaty would replace the current tax treaty, which is in force between the two countries since 1986.

Japan’s Finance Ministry has clarified that the result of the negotiations will not affect the application of the tax treaties between Japan and other tax jurisdictions.

