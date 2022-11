The Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT) is pleased to announce Martín Guzmán as a new Commissioner.

Martín Guzmán served as Argentina’s Minister of Economy between December 2019 and July 2022.

Guzmán advocated for the interests of emerging and developing countries during the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework negotiations to reform the international tax system that led to the global agreement in October 2021.

Martín Guzmán joins ICRICT as Commissioner was last modified: by