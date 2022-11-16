White & Case adds Carlos Martinez to global tax practice

Law firm White & Case LLP has roped in Carlos Martinez as a partner in the firm’s Global Tax Practice.

Martinez will be based out of Mexico. Martinez joins White & Case from Creel Abogados, S.C.

Martinez has extensive experience providing tax advice to domestic and multinational companies on corporate transactions. He also provides advice on international taxation, transfer pricing and tax litigation.

White & Case partner Sang I. Ji, Global Head of the Tax Practice, said: “Carlos brings a wealth of experience acting as tax counsel on complex, cross-border deals. Further strengthening our tax capabilities in Mexico through Carlos’s arrival will support the continued growth and development of our corporate practice in this key market.”

