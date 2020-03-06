New tax treaty between Ireland, Netherlands enters into force

The new treaty will be effective from January 1, 2021.

A new tax treaty between the Netherlands and Ireland entered into force on February 29.

The tax treaty was signed in June last year.

The treaty provides for a general dividend withholding tax rate of 15% but exempts dividend payments where the beneficial owner holds 10% or more capital of the payer throughout a 365-day period.

There is no withholding tax on interest or royalty payments.

The tax treaty also includes an elaborate clause on taxation of capital gains arising from sale of shares.

