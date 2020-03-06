Norway consulting on new withholding tax on interest, royalties

Comments must be received by May 27.

Norway’s Finance Ministry is consulting shareholders on a new proposal to introduce withholding tax on certain payments to non-resident related parties.

It is proposed that a 15% withholding tax be levied on interest payments made to related parties located in low tax jurisdictions.

A 15% withholding tax is also proposed on payments made to non-resident related parties for the use of intangible assets.

The author is Alex Hunter, Editor, TP News. He oversees and updates the publication and also regularly writes news stories about transfer pricing and international tax law. Alex is reachable at editor@transferpricingnews.com

