OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration gets new director

Manal Corwin shall be the next Director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration from April 3, 2023.

Corwin will lead the work of the Centre across all areas, including the two-pillar solution to the tax challenges of digitalization, the base erosion and profit shifting project, the tax transparency agenda, and the Centre’s participation in the OECD’s new Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches.

In the past, Corwin held senior tax policy positions in two separate US Administrations. She has served as a delegate and then Vice Chair of the OECD Committee on Fiscal Affairs and a delegate to the Global Forum on Tax and Transparency.

During her time as a delegate to the OECD Committee on Fiscal Affairs, Corwin also participated in the consideration of numerous other policy initiatives including the Protocol amending the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, the Forum on Harmful Tax Practices, the Report on the Transfer Pricing Aspects of Business Restructurings, and the launch of the work to address aggressive tax planning.

