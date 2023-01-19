UN to discuss international tax issues in March

The 2023 ECOSOC Special Meeting on International Cooperation in Tax Matters will take place on March 31.

The Special Meeting will further advance policy dialogue on using tax as a policy lever for sustainable development and making the international tax system fair and effective. Its outcome will be a President’s Summary, which will be widely disseminated.

The even would provide a platform for member states, members of the UN Tax Committee, international organizations, and other stakeholders to engage in the discussion following on the adoption by the General Assembly of a new resolution on the “Promotion of inclusive and effective international tax cooperation at the United Nations.”

