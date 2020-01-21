OECD issues further guidance on country-by-country reporting

The additional interpretative guidance contains complete set of guidance concerning the interpretation and operation of BEPS Action 13 issued so far.

The OECD on December 23, 2019, released additional interpretative guidance on country-by-country (CbC) reporting.

The guidance is aimed at providing greater certainty to tax administrations and MNE Groups on the implementation and operation of CbC reporting requirement as culminated from the OECD’s work on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) Action 13.

It is clarified that, under the BEPS Action 13 minimum standard, the automatic exchange of CbC reports filed under local filing rules is not intended.

The December 23 document contains complete set of guidance concerning the interpretation and operation of BEPS Action 13 issued so far. The document will continue to be updated.

In addition, a summary of CbC reporting notification requirements in BEPS Inclusive Framework member jurisdictions has been posted on the OECD website. The summary is aimed at helping MNE Groups in complying with notification requirements in different jurisdictions where they have constituent entities.