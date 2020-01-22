Dominican Republic revises transfer pricing reporting threshold for 2020

The revised transfer pricing reporting threshold for 2020 is DOP11,552,402.

On January 15, 2020, the tax authority of the Dominican Republic set out revised transfer pricing reporting threshold for 2020.

The revised transfer pricing reporting threshold for 2020 is DOP11,552,402 (the threshold was DOP11,144,913 for 2019).

The transfer pricing reporting obligation does not apply to transactions falling below the stipulated threshold.

The author is Alex Hunter, Editor, TP News. He oversees and updates the publication and also regularly writes news stories about transfer pricing and international tax law. Alex is reachable at editor@transferpricingnews.com

