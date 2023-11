Russia will pass legislation to ease consequences for Russian businesses resulting from recent suspension of certain tax treaty provisions, the Finance Ministry has said.

On August 8, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended several tax treaties with “unfriendly” countries, including the US, the UK, and the EU.

The legislation, to be gazetted this month, will apply retroactively from August 8, 2023.

