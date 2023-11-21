Azerbaijan signs BEPS Convention to implement tax treaty reform

Azerbaijan has become the 102nd tax jurisdiction to sign the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (the BEPS Convention).

The BEPS Convention currently covers over 1,900 tax treaties, and has already modified over 1,200 tax treaties.

The BEPS Convention, negotiated by over 100 countries and tax jurisdictions, is one of the most prominent results of the OECD/G20 BEPS project. Measures included in the BEPS Convention address treaty abuse, strategies to avoid the creation of a permanent establishment, and hybrid mismatch arrangements.

