Taiwan resumes international tax training program

Taiwan is conducting an international tax training program for tax officials between August 21-September 1.

The training program came to a halt due to the COVID pandemic but has now been resumed, after almost a gap of three years.

The Finance Ministry has invited US tax experts, Edward Hsieh and Kate Kerrigan; along with nine foreign participants from Belize, Paraguay, Germany, Georgia, South Korea, Palau, and Thailand.

Hsieh will discuss the economic and tax challenges in a post-pandemic world; and Kerrigan will talk about the future of transfer pricing law.

